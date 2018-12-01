Boko Haram: JTF steps up surveillance in Damaturu

By Bala Ajiya

DAMATURU – Following the renewed attack by Boko- Haram insurgents in some local government areas of Borno and Yobe states, the joint task force ( JTF) has stepped up its surveillance in Damaturu metropolis.

Penultimate week, Boko Haram invaded Azare, a village in Gulani local government area of Yobe state which claimed some lives.

According to a reliable security source, there was information that many of the insurgents who escaped from Azare and some villages in Gujba local government may have infiltrated Damaturu the state capital, hence the intensive stop and search exercise. The whole military formation in the state has been on red alert to fish out the insurgents wherever they may hide in the state capital.

Soldiers and Police were seen vigorously stopping and searching commercial and private vehicles and even the popular Keke – Napep were not left out.

But this exercise did not go down well with the residents of Damaturu as they saw the exercise as intimidating.

Hassan Bako, a resident of Damaturu said “the resurfaced stop and search is something that is new since relative peace has returned to Damaturu in the last foiur years. People see it as punishment from the military but with this exercise, the military has shown that they are equal to the task of maintaining law and order in the state and if there is any body planning any violence, the JTF will nip it in the bud “ he said .

A Keke- Napep rider, Abdulkadir Imam saw the exercise as time consuming and creation of unnecessary fear in the mind of the people. “This stop and search is creating tension in the state and apart from being time consuming whenever people see the military stopping and searching vehicles , the impression is that the town is under siege , thereby causing fear among the people “ he said .