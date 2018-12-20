Boko Haram: Commander Corps Signals visits troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE

Maj.-Gen. Clement Olukoju, the Commander,Corps of Signals (CCS), Nigerian Army has embarked on operational visit to Operation Lafiya Dole, as part of measures to enhance campaign against the campaign Boko Haram insurgents.

In a statement on Thursday in Maiduguri, Col. Ado Isa, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations said the visit was also to assess the general operational performance of Signals personnel.

According to Ado, the visit is a routine exercise to assess challenges and troops` preparedness for future tasks in the theatre operation.

“The visit is a routine exercise in line with the Chief of Army Staff directive, for Corps’ Commanders to always interact with the troops,“ he said.

The Deputy Director said it was also for the commanders to carry out on the spot assessment of their various Corps.

Ado disclosed that Olukoju was received in audience by Brig.-Gen. Abdulmalik Biu, the Acting General Officer Commander (GOC) 7 Division and conducted round some of the troops’ locations.

The army spokesman said the Corps Commander also interacted with communications officers of the 3-Sectors of the theatre and Nigerian Air Force communication personnel.