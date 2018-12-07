BOI, SMEDAN, NEPC set to attend 2nd Northern Nigeria Solid Minerals Expo

By Naomi Uzor

The Bank of Industry (BoI), Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), are among corporate giants that have shown interest in participating in the Second Northern Nigeria Solid Minerals Fair and Workshop holding from 13 to 15 December at the Legbo Kutigi International Conference Center, Minna, Niger State.

Breaking : Ex-Chief Justice Idris Kutigi dies at 78

According to a statement by the organisers, the specialised trade fair will now hold yearly following the success of the maiden edition held in May, last year at the Kaduna International Trade Fair Ground. The theme of this year’s expo is: “The Mines and Mineral Sector as a Key Player in Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.” It is jointly organised by the Niger State Government, the Niger Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture and Proedge Communication.