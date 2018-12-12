Boat mishap: Senate tasks FG on Lafiagi-Niger road

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THE Senate, yesterday, asked the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to, as a matter of urgency, intervene in the construction of Lafiagi-Niger State Road, following the December 1 boat mishap that occurred in Lafiagi, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State in which 19 persons drowned.

The Senate also mandated the National Inland Waterways Agency, NIWA, to ensure the mandatory usage of life jacket by passengers travelling by water in Nigeria.

Also yesterday, the Upper Chamber observed a minute silence in honour of the departed children, just as it resolved to send a delegation to condole with the people and government of Kwara State.

Resolutions of the Senate yesterday, were sequel to a motion by Senator Mohammed Lafiagi(PDP, Kwara North) entitled The Avoidable Boat Mishap in Lafiagi, Kwara State.

Presenting the motion, Senator Lafiagi lamented that the 19 persons who lost their lives in the tragic incident were aged between 12 and 19 years.

He said: “The use of canoes and boats is the only available means of transportation for the border towns of Lafiagi in Kwara and its neighbours in Niger State.

“It is as a result of the abandonment of the 46km road project that should ordinarily link Kwara and Niger States, thus mitigating the incessant occurrence of boat mishaps in the riverine community.”