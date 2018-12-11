BMO accuses PDP ‘of indulging in cheap lies’

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of indulging in cheap lies to shore up its flagging Presidential campaign.

This was after the opposition party alleged that some government agencies had frozen the bank accounts of its Vice Presidential candidate Peter Obi, his family members and their businesses.

BMO said in a statement by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke that PDP has now resorted to playing dirty after realizing that its chances of electoral success were bleak

BMO said: “We had recently raised the alarm in the aftermath of the party’s strategy session in Dubai about a resolution to use religious and ethnic sentiments, lies and propaganda as campaign tools

“And not surprising, PDP had been spinning tales upon tales to cast President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy Professor Yemi Osinbajo as well as the All Progressives Congress in bad light in the run up to the 2019 elections

“What is however surprising is that the party’s spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan is willing to stake his reputation as a journalists by putting his name on a statement reeking of outright lie against government agencies that PDP once claimed to have established in good faith”

BMO also noted that PDP’s penchant for raising false alarm is legendary as a number of its members are known to have made spurious allegations against anti-graft agencies

“It’s on record that the party and some of its leaders made a similar allegation of frozen accounts just before the recent Osun state gubernatorial election against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The agency was then accused of freezing the accounts of its governorship candidate Ademola Adeleke and that of his family members including the musician Davido but this turned out to be false.

It added that it would be necessary for the party to name the agency that froze Peter Obi’s account or apologise to Nigerians like it did few months ago for attempting to hoodwink Nigerians

“If indeed PDP is reformed like its leaders claimed, the party should be honourable enough to admit that it was misinformed about the actual status of Obi’s account and apologise for casting the anti graft agencies in bad light

“EFCC spokesman Tony Orilade had not only denied PDP’s claim but also noted that the party only alluded to an unnamed agency

“This is because the opposition party clearly did not have its facts but could just not resist the urge to paint President Buhari in bad in line with its well-known Dubai strategy of lies” ,BMO said