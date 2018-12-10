Bizman threatens Police with suit over ‘wrongful prosecution’

By Henry Ojelu

A businessman and son of foremost industrialist, late Chief Abdul-Rasak Sanusi, Kehinde Sanusi has threatened to sue the Nigerian Police Force over his wrongful prosecution on what he said was a fictitious charge.

Kehinde and his brother, Suleimon Sanusi, were charged before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court, Lagos, on October 17, 2014 for alleged disobedience of court order and possession of firearms.

The Police had alleged that the two brothers and others at large, sometime in 2008 willfully disrespected the order of the High Court of Lagos in suit no ID/904m/2002 made on June 4, 2006.

Suleimon was particularly arraigned for alleged possession of firearms, which the Police found inside his house.

The arraignment of the duo was sequel to a petition sent to the Police by a member of their family, who has been at loggerheads with them since 2002 over their father’s last will and testament.

Following an advice by the Directorate of Public Prosecution, DPP, Lagos State, dated April 20, 2015 the Police discontinued the prosecution of Kehinde on the allegations against him.

Despite having been exonerated of the allegations, Kehinde through his lawyer, Ajose Abejoye, told journalists that he had suffered untold humiliation and loss of business opportunities during his period of persecution.

Kehinde said he intends to file a suit against the Police and the family member who instigated the Police to harass, intimidate and unjustly persecuted him over allegation he knew nothing about.

He said: “Although the truth has been revealed and Kehinde vindicated as a just and honest person, his victory came at a very heavy cost having been paraded in the press as a common criminal.

“This unjust trial and humiliation cannot be swept under the table. We shall surely proceed against the Police and family member who provided the false information upon which my client was arrested and prosecuted.”