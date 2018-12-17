Birthday: Nigerians should give me time, pray for me – Buhari

as Guards Brigade performs special parade for President’s 76th birthday

President‘ll soon hit the road–SGF

SSANU wishes him good health

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, told Nigerians to give him time and pray for him in his efforts to make the country great.

President Buhari who made the plea while speaking to State House correspondent at his 76th birthday anniversary, held at Fore Court of the Presidential Villa, Abuja also said that he would keep reminding to Nigerians what the administration met on ground and what it has done so far.

This is as the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has wished the President long life and good health as he marks his birthday.

The birthday ceremony witnessed special performance by the Guards Brigade of 203 members with the rendition of the National anthem and birthday song for the President.

It was the first elaborate ceremony marking his birthday outside his residence since the inception of the administration in 2015.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents after the brief ceremony organized by his aides, President Buhari said, “Well, I am impressed with it, they (his aides) have put a lot of time behind it, I thank and appreciate them very much.”

On what to expect going forward, he said, “We will keep reminding Nigerians about what we have done, how we met the country, what we have been able to do for the time came in to now with the resources available to us.”

Speaking in Hausa language, President Buhari said, “Nigerians should continue to pray for me and understand my intentions and give me time.”

Also speaking, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha said it was a joys day seeing the President strong and healthy.

Mustapha said, “It is such an exciting time for us to share in this very glorious ceremony of the celebration of the 76th birthday of our dear president and our dear leader in a typical simplistic manner.

“It is just a simple military parade and the cutting of the cake because he has got work to together. He has just returned to the office to continue with the day’s proceedings, he came out of an event 2018 National Migration Dialogue and then straight into this.

“But it is such a joyous and beautiful day to see him strong, healthy, hearty considering the health challenges he went through in the last two years, we cannot wish him any other thing but bountiful health and wisdom to take this country out of the present situation which we find ourselves, a trajectory of prosperity and progress.”

On what Nigerians should expect from him, he replied, “They should expect a lot. The president is renewed in his spirit, strength and in his resolved and determination to put this country back on the part of greatness.

“That is his ultimate desire, that every Nigerian young, old, upcoming should be able to press whatever desire they want to achieve in the nation that is so endowed with a lot of wealth, a lot of goodness but have not able to live up to expectations.

“There will be a lot that will be released in the next couple of days and Mr. President is so strong and determined to hit the road and I can tell you by the time he starts, Nigerians will be able to have a lot to be thankful for.”

Also felicitating with the President on his 76th birthday, the National President of SSANU, Comrade Samson Ugwoke on behalf of the association prayed for good health and long life for the President.

Ugwoke said, “We thank God for restoring the health of Mr. President and we pray that He will continue to bestow upon him good health, wisdom and long life.”

There were presentation of birthday gifts mostly well designed cards and the cutting of birthday cake by the celebrant who was accompanied by service chiefs and members of the cabinet.