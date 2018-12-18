Breaking News
Translate

Bingo9ja: New game tech brings revolutionary lottery promises

On 12:22 amIn Technology by Nwafor PolycarpComments

By Prince Osuagwu

A new gaming company in Nigeria, Bingo9ja, is looking to change how people view lottery gaming in Nigeria by using a cutting-edge technology to make the games available to all gamers across board.
L-R: Chief Operating Officer, Bingo9ja, Tele Oyegoke; board members, Onuorah Iyizoba; Chinedu Iyizoba and Chief Executive Officer, Eni Eniola, at the media launch of Bingo9ja gaming platform in Lagos recently

The first ever Gaming platform in the world “Bingo9ja” will specifically deploy Blockchain Technology to change how people play the lottery in Nigeria with ground operations starting this week in Lagos.

The company, Ikorne Games, Parent company of “Bingo9ja,” aims to make it easy    for    all    gaming    enthusiasts to    play    different    kinds of    lottery and classified games    from    the    comfort    of    their    homes    either    by    using    their    Blockchain backed Mobile App, Blockchain    node    integrated    Terminals    and    the    USSD applications.

With    the    fast    development    and    adoption    of    the    Blockchain technology    all    over    the    world, Bingo9ja    is    looking    at    breaking popular conventions and stigma attached to playing lottery games, popular known as Lotto in Nigeria, thereby creating a “techy lifestyle” movement of gamers.

Seven year-old, Ryan makes $22m on YouTube – Forbes

CEO and Founder of Ikorne Games, Mr Eni Eniola, said the intention of the company is to use the ease and proliferation of mobile phones whilst also leveraging on cutting edge technology to make gaming   more accessible to everyone.

Also, co-founder and COO of the company, Mr Tele Oyegoke, said not only will Bingo9ja gamers be able to play the games using multiple channels, they will also be able to use their Bingo9ja loyalty Pass cards in participating stores, petrol stations, restaurants and lifestyle outlets.

Bingo9ja’s game centre is looking to introduce seven different fun games with a bonus daily “spin and win” game. Other games include “Fast Cash”, “Scratch& Win”, “Bingo”, “Bingo Mega”, “Pick 3”, “Pick 4” and “Keno”.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.