Bingo9ja: New game tech brings revolutionary lottery promises

By Prince Osuagwu

A new gaming company in Nigeria, Bingo9ja, is looking to change how people view lottery gaming in Nigeria by using a cutting-edge technology to make the games available to all gamers across board.

The first ever Gaming platform in the world “Bingo9ja” will specifically deploy Blockchain Technology to change how people play the lottery in Nigeria with ground operations starting this week in Lagos.

The company, Ikorne Games, Parent company of “Bingo9ja,” aims to make it easy for all gaming enthusiasts to play different kinds of lottery and classified games from the comfort of their homes either by using their Blockchain backed Mobile App, Blockchain node integrated Terminals and the USSD applications.

With the fast development and adoption of the Blockchain technology all over the world, Bingo9ja is looking at breaking popular conventions and stigma attached to playing lottery games, popular known as Lotto in Nigeria, thereby creating a “techy lifestyle” movement of gamers.

CEO and Founder of Ikorne Games, Mr Eni Eniola, said the intention of the company is to use the ease and proliferation of mobile phones whilst also leveraging on cutting edge technology to make gaming more accessible to everyone.

Also, co-founder and COO of the company, Mr Tele Oyegoke, said not only will Bingo9ja gamers be able to play the games using multiple channels, they will also be able to use their Bingo9ja loyalty Pass cards in participating stores, petrol stations, restaurants and lifestyle outlets.

Bingo9ja’s game centre is looking to introduce seven different fun games with a bonus daily “spin and win” game. Other games include “Fast Cash”, “Scratch& Win”, “Bingo”, “Bingo Mega”, “Pick 3”, “Pick 4” and “Keno”.