Billboards: We have no political colouration, — LASAA

LAGOS—THE Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency, LASAA, has said the agency’s operations have no political colouration.

It faulted a report that five of its officials destroyed the campaign billboards of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, Mr Jimi Agbaje.

In a statement by its Managing Director, Mobolaji Sanusi, the agency said the officials were on routine cleaning exercise when Agbaje’s supporters attacked them.

Sanusi said: “Our staff were carrying out their lawful statutory duties at the early hours of December 16, 2018, by removing illegally deployed A-frames along the third mainland bridge on Sunday but were attacked by thugs who molested and harassed them without proper understanding of their operations. Our staff were subsequently taken to the Pedro Police Station and detained without any charge. Upon our arrival at the station to secure their release, our staff were harassed, recorded and unlawfully published on social media platforms confusing the members of the public about what transpired for doing their lawful duties.

“We have been inundated with over 15 petitions from existing owners of advertising infrastructures, especially the streetlamp posts on major highways in the state. As an agency, we owe practitioners the duty of protecting their investment wherever we can. It is unfortunate and shocking that some thugs molested our staff in the course of discharging their lawful duty.”