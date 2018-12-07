Billboards, posters were removed for failure to seek permission — LASAA Boss

By Esther Onyegbula & Suliat Elemosho

…Agbaje carpets Agency

LAGOS—THE Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency, LASAA, has explained that the agency removed some billboards and posters from some roads over failure of parties concerned to obtain permission.

The General Manager of LASAA, Mobolaji Sanusi, gave the clarification at a security/stakeholders meeting with INEC, candidates and political parties meeting with the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Imohimi Edgal.

Recall that Mr. Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on November 27 reported the vandalism of his billboard and posters to CP Edgal.

Sanusi said: “The All Progressives Congress, APC, obtained permission from the agency before mounting the billboards and pasting the poster especially on the Lagos Island. There are rules and regulations guiding the pasting of bills and posters in Lagos State which must be strictly adhered to.”

In his remarks, the police boss advised that all participants and political candidates to engage the agency before pasting and mounting billboards and take the advantage agency’s discounts.

Reacting to Mr Sanusi’s claims, Mr. Jimi Agbaje said: “Contrary to what the Managing Director of LASAA, Mobolaji Sanusi, said, we insist that the destruction of our A-frame posters on Third Mainland Bridge is politically motivated.

“We also challenge LASSAA boss, Mobolaji Sanusi, to tell the whole world if hostage-taking and kidnapping constitutes part of their operations.”