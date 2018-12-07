Bianca Ojukwu shuns APGA presidential rally

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—THE presidential and national assembly flag off campaign of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, took place yesterday in Awka, with the national chairman of the party, Dr Victor Oye, appealing to aggrieved members to sheathe their sword over the outcome of the party’s primaries.

Wife of the founder of APGA, and former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu, was conspicuously absent at the ceremony.

No reason was given for her absence, particularly when it was learnt that she had not been happy with the leadership of the party since she lost her bid to secure the senatorial ticket of APGA for Anambra South.

Former national chairman of APGA and the Senator representing Anambra Central, Senator Victor Umeh, who must have been touched by the absence of Ojukwu, advised the party, to as a matter of urgency, reconcile with her, especially as it was the first time she was absent at APGA major function since the formation of the party.

Addressing the well attended rally, the national chairman of APGA said: “As human beings, no one was infallible. I appeal to those who were not successful during the party primaries to forgive and join others for the success of APGA so that the party will go into the 2019 general elections as a united and one indivisible family.”

According to him, with what is on ground, by February 2019, the states of Abia, Imo and Nasarawa would join Anambra as APGA states.