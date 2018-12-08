Bet9ja partners FG on national anti-corruption marathon

Nigeria’s online sports betting company, Bet9ja said it’s partnering the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) Nigeria Olympic Committee, Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Fair Play Sports Int’l Agency, and other government agencies to organise the First National Anti-Corruption Marathon, Abuja 2018.

The marathon which promises to be a venture for participants will be declared open by President Mohammadu Buhari.

He will be accompanied by the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, acting Chairman of ICPC Dr. Musa Usman Abubakar and other dignitaries.

Speaking on this development, the Chairman, Bet9ja, Kunle Soname, in a statement said sport is a veritable tool to drive socio change that can enable the development of a nation. “Sport is beyond the playing of games by participants, sponsors and fans. It is a platform that can be used to educate, empower and above all harnessed the full potential of stakeholders especially the youths to nation building. The choice of our partnership with the government on a marathon to sensitize Nigerians on the need to imbibe integrity as a way of life, is a deliberate effort on our path to complement their efforts to achieve the Nigeria of our dreams that is built on trust, honesty and transparency.” Mr. Soname said.

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer of Bet9ja,Ayo Ojuroye, stated that time has come for every Nigerian to join the anti-corruption campaign of the government to make the country a better place for businesses to thrive by creating and generating more employment opportunities for Nigerians. “A society that is built on corrupt practices can never develop nor compete in the league of nations as a global player of positive influence. The best approach to achieving holistic development is in an environment of integrity.”

Ojuroye further added that the Bet9ja brand is associating with the anti-corruption marathon campaign because of its belief that without integrity no business or nation can stand the test of time.

All arrangements are in place to make the marathon that kick off by 7am on Monday 10 December 2018 a successful outing. The race will start at the Eagle Square and the finish at the same venue. There will be prizes for winners in various categories, the best of entertainment, medical support and waterstations every 2.5km and at the finish area to make the outing a success.

Since its inception Bet9ja has achieved rapid growth across Nigeria, with over 80 retail outlets and national staff strength of over a 1000. The company continues to take deliberate steps to remain the number one sports betting company in Nigeria that would bring innovation and definition to the future of betting services nation-wide while adding value to all stakeholders.