Benue leaders decry FG’s indifference to plight of over 280,000 IDPs

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue ethnic leaders, on the platform of the Mdzough U Tiv, Ochetoha K’Idoma and Omi Ny’ Igede have decried the lack of support and indifference of the federal government to the plight of the over 280,000 persons displaced by herdsmen crisis in the state.

The leaders regretted that despite the magnitude of sufferings and anguish the victims of the crisis had been subjected to over the last 11 months, the federal through its agency, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, had failed to extend support to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs.

The leaders who made their feelings known yesterday when they visited the Daudu IDPs camp in Guma local government area to donate relief materials to the victims expressed shock when they learnt that NEMA only visited the state once in January since the crisis broke out.

Speaking through their Chairman and President of Mdzough U Tiv, Chief Edward Ujege, the leaders also appealed to the federal government to fulfill its pledge to rebuild the destroyed homes and communities of the victims to ease their eventual return back home.

According to Chief Ujege, “we no doubt commend the efforts of the military Operation Whirl Stroke to restore peace in the state, but more need to be done.

“The destroyed communities and homes of the people which the federal government promised to rebuild is yet to be accomplished, that is one of the reasons why the people are still trapped in the camps because they have no homes to return to.”

On his part, the National President of Ochetoha K’Idoma, Chief Amali Amali said the people of the state were determined in their resolve to ensure the implementation and enforcement of the open grazing prohibition law and urged any group doing business in the state to respect the law.

Receiving the items on behalf of the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA the camp coordinator, Miss Angela Omirigbe assured that it would be judiciously distributed among the IDPs who recently increased from 24,000 to 40,000.