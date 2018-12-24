Benue Internal Revenue Service moves to end multiple taxation, engages consultant

By Peter Duru

Makurdi- Bothered by the spate of multiplicity taxes being collected by unauthorized persons, the Benue State Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, has engaged the services of a consultant to put an end to the menace.

Executive Chairman of BIRS, Mr. Terzungwe Atser made this known yesterday shortly after donating relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Gbajimba and the Old People’s Home in Makurdi.

Atser said when he assumed duties as head of the BIRS five months ago, “there were problems of multiplicity of taxes collected in Benue

markets and highways coupled with illegal collections and road blocks.

“This resulted to a poor taxpayer perception and incessant strikes by traders. In order to correct some of the imbalances in the system and

reposition the service, we have engaged a consultant to enroll all taxable adults on the Benue Social Security Number System which will form the backbone of our electronic taxpayer register.

“We have also within the confines of the law reviewed tariffs and revenue heads collected in the markets which led to suspension of strike by traders’ associations.

“My vision is to make BIRS the most efficient tax administration in Nigeria. To achieve this we have to provide an environment where all taxable persons in Benue pay the correct amount of taxes as at when due in the most convenient manner at lowest possible cost.

“To realize all this we desire full financial and human resource autonomy of the Service as enshrined in the Benue State Revenue Administration Law of 2015 and the Personal Income Tax Act CAP P8 LFN 2004, Section 88 (2).

“This will enhance independence of the Revenue Authority, eliminate or minimize political interference, improve staff welfare and motivation.”