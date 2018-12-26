Bello pledges development of Okunland

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Lokoja – Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has pledged to ensure both human and infrastructural development of the Okunland – the Yoruba speaking area of the state.

Bello stated this on Tuesday at the coronation and presentation of staff of office to the Olujumu of Ijumu Kingdom , HRM, Oba Williams Ayeni, at Iyara, headquarters of Ijumu local government area.



The governor who said his administration was committed to the development of the state, stressed that since inception, he had been implementing meaningful projects in the five local government areas of Okunland.

He however said he would continue to do more to make the entire state compete favourably in the comity of states in the country.

On appointment of new Olujumu, Bello explained that it was in line with the extent law that establish the chieftaincy institution, saying due process was followed throughout the process.

He however urged the people of the community to allow the monarch to reign in peace, saying that was the only way that development could be achieved.

Bello also tasked Ayeni to resist the temptation to compromise the stool, advising him to always rule with the fear of God.

The governor also charged the monarch to complement the efforts of the state government at securing the lives and properties of the people of his domain as that remained a priority to his

government.

The traditional ruler in his acceptance speech expressed his readiness to work for the socioeconomic development of Ijumuland.

Ayeni, who is the 13th Olujumu, noted that his ascension to the throne had placed a great challenge on him to continue to cooperate with eminent sons and daughters of the town to promote its development.

He however lauded the state governor for his efforts at ensuring peace and tranquillity among the various ethnic groups in the state.

Former Senator representing Kogi west senatorial district, Smart Adeyemi, at the event urged the people of the kingdom to continue to support the state governor and ensure his reelection in 2019.