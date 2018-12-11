Beg him on my behalf, women urges court in divorce suit

A Grade ‘C’ Customary Court, Bode Igbo, Ibadan, yesterday, adjourned the divorce suit filed by Taiwo Philip, as the wife, Bukola, urged the court to plead with her husband on her behalf.

Philip, a plank seller, allegedly accused his wife of disobedience, keeping late nights, unfaithfulness and arrogance.

According to Philip, who resides at Omi-Adio, Bukola is also fond of not caring for the well-being of their six children; the oldest being 16-years-old and the youngest, one-year-eight-months-old.

“Two years after our marriage, my wife told me she wanted to further her education of NCE, of which I didn’t refuse.

“I established a nursery and primary school where she served as the headmistress but in spite of all these efforts, she still turned out to be an ingrate by behaving badly at home, ‘’ he said.

Philip said he once met his wife and an old man in a compromising manner in her shop when he went in search of their second child, who ran away from home.

He said: “As I demanded explanation from my wife, some goons, called Gobe, beat me up right there and then.

“I reported the incident at the police station for my wife to produce all those involved, but the matter degenerated.

“With the matter still with the police, we were directed to approach the court for divorce.”

The respondent, Bukola, said she agreed to all her husband’s allegations, except that she never had an affair with the alleged old man.

Bukola said the old man in question was the husband to the woman who introduced her to Philip and facilitated their marriage.

“I usually approach this man for advice, because my husband will not allow me to visit my family since we wedded,’’ she said.

Bukola also defended herself by saying that her husband was the violent type at home and that he was fond of driving her as a slave.

“He places curse on me at will and he is fond of keeping late nights. He once sent me out of the house, forcing me to sleep in the shop. In spite of everything, if the court can beg him, I will still be willing to settle the issue,’’ she said.

The President of the court, Chief Muraina Agbomeji, adjourned the case until December 17 for possible settlement out of court.