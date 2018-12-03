Be wary of Boko Haram propaganda, Buratai cautions troops

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, has again cautioned troops to be wary of Boko Haram terrorists and their sympathizers’ recent antics in the employment of propaganda particularly the spread of fake news.

Buratai, according to a statement Monday morning,by Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, gave the charge at a dinner for the troops of Armed Forces Special Forces Battalion and Army Headquarters Strike Group in Maiduguri last Saturday.

He stressed that the troops should be mindful of what they see and read on the social media as most of the stories are either doctored or fake.

” Believing these stories he added, would demoralize their fighting spirit, thus undermining national security,”the statement said.

Buratai further stated that, “the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies were now fighting terrorism as insurgency has long gone; Boko Haram terrorists he said, have no claim to any territory in Nigeria.”

“He therefore implored them to put to good use the tactics acquired during their special forces training in order to flush out the remnants of the terrorists.

” He emphasised that, adequate attention will be given to In-theatre training and intelligence gathering and capabilities of personnel would be enhanced,”the statement added.

It further read:”Lieutenant General Buratai also urged them to maintain the peace in the country, support other security agencies and defend the democratic system as every commander is already aware of what is expected of them especially, in the upcoming general elections of 2019.

“In his vote of thanks on behalf of the officers and men of both units after the dinner, the Commanding Officer of the AFSF Bn, Navy Commander GB Osuobeni, thanked the Chief of Army Staff for the visit and the kind gesture of hosting them to a dinner. He said that the event signifies the Chief of Army Staff’s appreciation and support of their efforts in the fight against terrorism in the north east under the auspices of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

“The Commanding Officer stated that the occasion would remain indelible in their minds and that the troops of both units were highly motivated by the visits, interaction and the dinner. He further thanked the Chief of Army Staff for the rare privilege and assured that they would continue to do their best to clear the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists hiding in the border areas and other areas of the north eastern part of Nigeria.

“He further said that they understand the task ahead of them and pledged their unalloyed support to defend the territorial integrity of the nation.

” In her remarks, Miss Global Synergy Nigeria (Africa), Queen Stessey Nuhu, of the University of Maiduguri who graced the occasion, lauded the troops efforts in fighting terrorism. She commended them for their sacrifices in restoring peace to the North East and entire country. She also solicited support to launch her pet project with theme “Homeless not Hopeless”.

“The COAS Dinner for troops was attended by Principal Staff Officers from Army Headquarters, the New Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE and Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Nigerian Army, amongst others.”