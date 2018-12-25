Be wary of Boko Haram propaganda, Buratai admonishes troops

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai,has urged troops prosecuting the counter terrorism operation in the North-East to be wary of Boko Haram’s increasing misinformation propaganda.

In a Christmas and New Year Message to the troops on Tuesday, Buratai said that it was evident that the terrorists had been defeated.

“Thus, they have now resorted to employing propaganda in order to demoralise you by spreading false messages of strength and invincibility.

“It is pertinent for troops to understand that Boko Haram Terrorists are nothing but a band of criminals.

“Therefore, you must all brace up to clear and flush out their remnants.

“We have superior training, fire power and experience. We have a history of successes on the battlefield both at home and abroad, ” the army chief said.

He also urged them to reflect their superior training, fire power and experiences and bring them to bear in the ongoing operations.

Buratai thanked them for the good job they had done in 2018, but added that they must look to make greater progress in 2019.

He commended the troops for their gallantry, efforts and sacrifices.

“I congratulate you for your bravery, doggedness and loyalty in these endeavours,’’ he said.

The army chief urged them to maintain the momentum and remain steadfast, professional and responsive in carrying out their constitutional roles.

He said on his part, he would continue to ensure that their welfare and that of their family were given utmost priority.

On the 2019 elections, Buratai admonished officers and soldiers to remain apolitical and dedicated to their assigned roles.

“Let me use this medium to reassure you of the Federal Government’s commitment to your welfare with the requisite support for us to perform our duties.

“Also, the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, has pledged his total support to the Armed Forces to bring all ongoing operations to logical conclusion.’’

He urged them to use the festive season which heralds peace and merriment for sober reflection and introspection.

“I enjoin us all to continue to pray to the Almighty God for the repose of the souls of our fallen comrades and for peace in our nation.

“We will not renege on our promise to cater for the wellbeing of the families of our brave fallen heroes,’’ he said. (NAN)