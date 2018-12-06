Be resilient in your pursuit of Igbo agenda – Nebo

By Adekunle Aliyu

Prof Chinedu Nebo, Nigeria’s former Minister of Power, has charged Ndigbo to be resilient in their pursuit of the Igbo agenda.

N5.7bn SURE-P Fund: AGF denies stalling trial of ex-Katsina gov, others

The former Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, made the call when he inaugurated the Igbo Bu Igbo Socio-cultural Foundation in Enugu.

He thanked the group for its laudable achievements within the short period it has been in existence and charged members not to rest on their laurels but “remain resilient in their continued pursuit of the Igbo agenda.”

He reminded them that although their blueprint shows that they have given themselves a tall order, they should not “lose faith but look unto God, who has more than enough capacity to imbue you with the wisdom and strength you need to achieve your lofty goals for the Igbo nation.”

In his goodwill message, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, chairman, Board of Trustees of Igbo Bu Igbo said, “I led the formation of this association on the basis of my conviction that Ndigbo must stand strong together.”