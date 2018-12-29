Be professional in your dealings as tax officers – Dr Ede

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Dr Cyril Ede, President, Chartered Institute of of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN has tasked the newly 161 members given practice license certificates to observe utmost professionalism in the discharge of their duties as tax officers.

At the event that had principal officers of the institute, that included:Ms. Gladys Simplice; Vice President of the Institute, Barr. Samuel Agbeluyi, Deputy Vice President; Mr. Adesina Adedayo, Honorary Treasurer of the Institute, and Mr. Simon Kato; Chairman Membership Committee, and Mr. Adefisayo Awogbade, Registrar/Chief Executive, CITN, Chief Ede who congratulated the latest certified members for meeting the requirements of the institute said that ” As we present practice license certificates to members who applied for the Institutes practicing license and have satisfied the requirements of Council in this regard. I congratulate the successful applicants on this achievement which is a new phase in your professional career.

” This ceremony is put together to provide an avenue to relate with members that would be inducted as licensed practitioners. Council intends to use the opportunity to emphasize the need for you to ensure strict adherence to the Institutes code of conduct and professional rules and practice guidelines at all times and under all situations you may find yourselves on the field. Our conduct and level of professionalism have a direct bearing on not only on us as members but on the profession and the Institute.

” As professionals, we should be aware of government policies, changes in tax laws in order to be in a position to offer professional advice to our clients. Council is, therefore, continually making efforts towards ensuring the MPTP and indeed all our programmes meets the expectation of members especially in terms of programme context, content and delivery.

“I want to also reiterate that as you are issued your practice license and seal today, you should be professional in your dealings with clients and not engage in acts that could tarnish your image and that of your Institute. Council will continue to adopt strategies towards improving the quality of services we offer to all stakeholders through our contributions to policy issues and our advocacy activities within the Nigerian tax system.” CITN president added.

Dr Cyril Ede presenting certificate of license to a member during presentation of practice license certificate new inductees, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN.