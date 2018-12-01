Be by ring side to watch Fury, Wilder fight – Oboh advises Joshua

Anthony Joshua believes Deontay Wilder will beat Tyson Fury when they face off in LA tonight, but says he won’t be watching the fight regardless.

Speaking at the Range Rover Evoque reveal event Joshua explained: “The fight is on too early in the morning for me, so I’ll be sleeping.

“I enjoy watching the highlights. I’ll watch it in the morning on social media. When I wake up, I like to see who got knocked out”.

The unified heavyweight world champion needs just Wilder’s belt to become undisputed king, but insists the American’s next bout against his Brit doesn’t fit into his time schedule, so he’ll be fast asleep while it’s happening.

But former British Commonwealth light heavy weight champion Peter Oboh has frowned at Joshua’s decision not to attend the fight as he believes the champion’s presence would have been very useful to him whenever he decides to take any of the two boxers in future.

Peter Oboh who is a big fan of Joshua’s fan said, “for the first time, I must have to disagree with Anthony Joshua for his lack of interest in the fight between Wilder and Fury.

He insisted that being physically present by the ring side to watch the fight would have availed him with the opportunity of studying the boxing rivals who are the major threats to his titles.

“Joshua’s presence will afford him the privilege of seeing both fighters’ hidden weaknesses and points of strength which most times are difficult to see through the camera or television screens, except for extreme study and observations”.

On the fight tonight, Oboh said, “I strongly believe wilder can stop Fury. Come what may, Fury won’t exceed the 10th round because of Wilder’s home advantage.”