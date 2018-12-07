Bayelsa to punish perpetrators of 2015 electoral violence

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA— BAYELSA State Executive Council has vowed to ensure that sponsors and perpetrators of electoral violence in the state are made to face the full weight of the law.

At its 100th meeting presided over by Governor Seriake Dickson, the council said it took the decision, following the submission of report by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry on the 2015 general election.

The council said the mayhem that was brought on the state by desperate politicians cannot be overlooked and therefore called for the white paper on the report in order to take steps to punish all those found culpable.

Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Kemela Okara, who briefed newsmen in Yenagoa after the centenary meeting, said the council took time to deliberate on the issue because of its importance.

He said: ”We want to underscore the fact that Bayelsa is a state of law and order.

“The restoration government believes in upholding law and order. And so we will not condone any action that will bring violence to our people in the name of seeking elective offices.”

Also speaking, Commissioner for Infor-mation and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said as a responsive government, the government would protect lives and properties.