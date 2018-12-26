Bayelsa Police nab robbery gang, recover arms

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—THE Police Command in Bayelsa, yesterday, said that it had arrested two armed robbery suspects operating with tricycle and recovered arms and ammunition.

The command’s spokesman, Asinim Butswat, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said in a statement in Yenagoa that the suspects were arrested on Christmas Eve at the Swali suburb of the state capital.

The suspects in their twenties, both male, were apprehended close to UBA main office while waiting to rob unsuspecting members of the public of their money after withdrawals.

He said: “The adequate security measures put in place for the Yuletide in Bayelsa State by the Commissioner of Police CP Aminu Pai Saleh is yielding positive results.

“On 24 December, 2018, at about 1900hours, two notorious armed robbers were arrested at Swali by UBA Bank, while waiting to rob unsuspecting members of the public of their money after withdrawals.

“The suspects one Henry Kingsley ‘m’ 28 years, from Nembe Local Government Area, Bayelsa State and one Moses Roland ‘m’ 25 years from Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, were arrested in possession of one locally made revolver pistol with one .9mm live ammunition and one locally made pistol with one AA live ammunition.”

“The suspects are in custody and are undergoing interrogation.”

Butswat urged members of the public to report any suspicious movement of persons in their neighbourhood to the police for necessary action.