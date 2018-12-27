Bayelsa PDP stakeholders express doubts over party’s chances in 2019 polls

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—STAKEHOLDERS of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Bayelsa State, have expressed fear over the party’s chance of winning elections in the state, especially the presidential and National Assembly elections, due to what they termed the “undemocratic manner of choosing the party candidates” in the just concluded primaries.

The group, which calls itself The Bayelsa PDP Stakeholders Forum, at a meeting in Yenagoa, to assess the chances of the party in the state, blamed Governor Seriake Dickson for the predicament the party now finds itself in the state, alleging that available information indicates that the governor is secretly working with opposition to deliver the state in order to humiliate former President Goodluck Jonathan.

In a statement by its convener, Chief Lambert Ebebimo, the group also described the situation where candidates are handpicked for the forthcoming elections as one of the ways to weaken the party and pave the way for the opposition to win the state during the presidential election.

He said: “The way Governor Dickson is behaving lately is very suspicious of a true party man. It’s like he is working towards truncating the chances of the PDP in the forthcoming general election in Bayelsa State, as seen in his unilateral decision to handpick candidates for the party without due process, during the just concluded primaries of the party.

“Most of the candidates who emerged cannot even win their units, while the strong forces who are the forces of PDP were allowed to decamp to other political parties.”