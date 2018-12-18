Bayelsa host communities allege exclusion from SPDC contract jobs

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—TWO Bayelsa communities of Ekeni and Ezetu under Bassan West Cluster in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area have slammed Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, for allegedly excluding them from contracts awarded to host communities.

According to the communities, previous contracts and opportunities to host communities were shared among Induwini, Mein, Bassan and Kou clusters, adding that the exclusion of Bassan could lead to inter-communal crisis in the area.

In a communnique issued by representatives of the communities and signed by Chief Awe Daniel, Chief Tueridei Mission, and Chief Timi Seimiebo, among others, the communities threatened to protest against SPDC operations if their grievances were not redressed.

They said: “To avoid inter-communal crisis, which will in turn lead to obstruction of SPDC operations in EA Field, we call on SPDC to correct the process by inviting all the clusters for a meeting.”