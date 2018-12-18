Bayelsa govt probes Amatolo, Okumbiri crisis

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—BAYELSA State Government has said it will investigate the recent skirmish between neighbouring communities of Amatolo and Okumbiri in Southern Ijaw Local Government Areas of the state.

Allow Chevron IRDC to operate, group appeals to Rita Lori-Ogbebor

It also asked residents who fled the communities to return as it has taken security measures to ensure their protection and safety.

Governor Seriake Dickson of the state gave the assurance in a statement by his Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Mr. Daniel Alabrah.

The governor expressed concern that the communities, which had a long tradition of keeping the peace, allowed the crisis to degenerate.

His words: “I strongly condemn reports of violence between Amatolo and Okumbiri communities in the state. I am even more concerned knowing that these communities have been known to have a long tradition of keeping the peace.

“I have consequently directed the security agencies to ensure law and order is maintained in both communities and to protect the lives and properties of every law-abiding indigenes.”