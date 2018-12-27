Bayelsa First Lady donates to Xmas baby

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—WIFE of the Governor of Bayelsa State, Mrs. Rachel Dickson has presented cash and other mother care gift items to this year’s Christmas Baby.

The baby, a male child, delivered at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri and weighing 3.6 Kg arrived about 12.24 a.m., on Christmas day and was born to Mr. and Mrs. John Nimizi, who hails from Asamabiri Town in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

In her remarks, Mrs. Dickson commended the mother for regularly attending anti-natal clinics as well as delivering at the hospital.

She charged parents of the baby to raise and nurture the child in the fear of the Lord and thanked the management and staff of the hospital for their diligence and dedication to saving lives generally.

The wife of the governor, who paid the hospital bills, also gave cash gifts to other babies and patients at the hospital.

Responding, the parents of the baby, Mr. and Mrs Jimizi were full of gratitude for the wife of the governor for the visit, love and benevolence towards them.

Earlier, speaking on behalf of the medical team at the hospital, Dr. Judith Adhuze commended the state governor, Mr. Seriake Dickson and the wife for the Safe Maternal and Child care Initiative programme of the government.