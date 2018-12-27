Bayelsa East seat: Why I’m in the race – Wills

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA— Labour Party, LP, candidate for Bayelsa East senatorial district, Iniruo Wills, yesterday, said his decision to join the race was motivated by the highest considerations of public service as opposed to selfish motives.

He spoke at the palace of Obanobhan of Ogbia Kingdom, His Eminence, King Dumaro Owaba, as part of consultations with key stakeholders ahead of the general election.

Wills expressed displeasure at the pitiable state of Bayelsa East, comprising Ogbia, Nembe and Brass Local Government areas, which he said remained the cradle of oil exploration and the backbone of the national economy.

According to him, “the lack of critical infrastruc-ture in the zone, youth unemployment, growing insecurity, poverty and environmental pollution are some of the key challenges staring us in the face and which require immediate action.”

Wills noted that the oil majors operating in the district owed Oloibiri and the larger Bayelsa community a huge debt which they must repay.