Bauchi Police deploys 2,832 policemen for yuletide

By Charles Agwam – Bauchi

The Nigeria Police Force, Bauchi Command said it has deployed 2,832 policemen to all communities in Bauchi, to ensure a hitch-free yuletide.

In a statement made available to Vanguard on Monday by the Command Public Relations Officer, Kamal Datti, the Commissioner of Police said the Command is fully prepared to deal with hoodlums, political thugs and other disgruntled elements that may cause panic among the public during the period and will collaborate with sister security agencies and all stakeholders to ensure peaceful and hitch free celebrations.

“To that effect, the Command has designed an operation order for effective deployment of officers and men as well as all necessary logistics to all Churches and venues of events in the state and will deploy a total number of 2832 officers and men, comprising of conventional police, police mobile force, counter Terrorism unit, explosive ordinance disposal personnel, intelligence personnel, medical personnel and other operatives of the Command.

“The Commissioner of Police, has equally directed all DPOs, HODs and Sectional Heads to personally supervise the deployment of their Men and patrol their areas of responsibilities throughout the period.” the statement read in part.

The Commissioner extended his warm greetings to all Christian and other citizens in the State as they celebrate Christmas and New year.