Bauchi Gov’s wife empowers 100 women to mark 60th birthday

By Charles Agwam – Bauchi

As part of activities marking her 60th birthday, wife of Bauchi State Governor, Hajiya Hadiza Abubakar has empowered 100 women randomly selected from various skill acquisition centers across the state.

Presenting the items to beneficiaries at a ceremony in Bauchi on Sunday, Hadiza explained that the gesture was aimed at showing gratitude to God for sparing her life, and for the support the Bauchi state government enjoys from the people for the past 3 years.

According to her, items donated include 30 sewing machines, 30 knitting Machines, 20 grinding machines and 20 embroidery machines.

She said 5 women were selected from skills acquisition centres in various parts of the state to receive the donation.

“I want to thank God for yet another year in good health, and for making to celebrate my 60th birthday. I want to use the opportunity to empower 100 women across the state to enable them live up to their potentials.

“I am also grateful to my husband, the Governor of Bauchi state for the immense support he gives to me and our programmes. And, I thank everyone who has given us support all these years. Because without your support, we can not be here” she said.

On his part, the state governor, Barrister Mohammed Abubakar thanked God for keeping his wife alive to celebrate her 60th birthday. He thanked his wife for supporting his government and empowering widows and orphans in the state with skill acquisition programmes.

He expressed government’s commitment to come up with more women empowerment programs while adding that his administration has invested substantial funds to assist youths and women through the Bauchi State Commission for Youth and Women Rehabilitation and Development (BACYWORD).