Banker in court over alleged N600,000 fraud

A 28-year-old micro finance bank teller, Gbenga Okubajo, who allegedly defrauded five customers of N600, 000 on Wednesday appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Okubajo, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing, to which he pleaded not guiltily.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ben Ekundayo told the court that the accused committed the offences on May 15 at Broad St., Lagos Island.

Ekundayo said that the accused, a teller at Finex Micro Finance Bank Ltd. stole N600,000 belonging to the bank when he siphoned the deposits of the customers to his account.

“He collected the N600,000 from the customers with the pretext that he had deposited the money into their various accounts .

“The theft became apparent when the customers came for their money and found out that their monies were neither deposited into their accounts nor recorded, ‘’ Ekundayo said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 287 (7) and 312 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Reports have it that Section 287 (7) stipulates a seven-year imprisonment for stealing from one’s employer, while Section 312 prescribes 15-year jail term for fraud.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs A.M. Olumide-Fusika, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said that one of the sureties should be a relative of the accused and the other surety, a community leader.

The case was adjourned until Jan. 21, 2019 for mention.