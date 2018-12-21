Bandits attack: 800 Zamfara villagers flee to Katsina

By Bashir Bello

More than 800 villagers from Zamfara State have been displaced by incessant armed bandits’ attacks, causing them to flee their homes and take refuge at the Kankara and Faskari Local government areas of Katsina State.

The villagers, mostly children and women were displaced from Buke and Wailar, Unguwar Yabo, Dan Fili, Yartalata, Sabon Yartalata and Mandaba villages of Tsafe local government area of Zamfara State.

Spokesperson of Katsina State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Mohammed Umar confirmed the development and also said more displaced persons were on the way to the temporary camp at Nuhu Model primary school.

Officials of the Agency have visited the area to assess the conditions of the victims on ground and to coordinate activities in the camp.