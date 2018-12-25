Banditry and killings: Why is Zamfara different?

Zamfara State is in the news again. So much so that I am tempted to ask if the state is jinxed with misfortunes. I am quite appalled with the security situation in the state. I am also somewhat at a loss as to why the killings in the state have refused to abate despite the numerous intervention of our security agencies.

As a start, I have been one of those that have stated that the killings in Zamfara are a function of two variables. One bothers on failure in governance, and the other on a covert power struggle between two supposedly political heavyweights, Governor Abdul-Aziz Yari and Mansur Dan-Ali, the Minister of Defence.

Political egos have turned the state into what it is today. Abysmal performance has further entrenched a regime of agitations that has manifested in the senseless killing and maiming of innocent civilians.

And as the level of poverty intensifies, frustrated youths are everywhere taking to antisocial behaviour by way of political thuggery, drug addiction, armed robbery, and the likes.

The rural folks are also not left behind. They have even resorted to banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, produce theft, ransacking of villages, and genocidal killings. All just to make ends meet.

According to Data from the NBS National Corruption Survey for 2017 published in August 2017, it reflected that Crime and Insecurity was the most critical issue affecting Nigeria with 38.3% recorded by Zamfara State. Isn’t this mind-boggling with regards to the fact that the defence minister is from the state and, as well as a democratically elected governor and chief security officer of the state as stipulated by law.

According to an inside source within the security agencies, it described the current government as a monumental failure and one that does not listen to advise but instead prefers to see things from a prism not popular.

That Zamfara is still reeling in underdevelopment is not surprising, and that the killings have refused to abate is also a manifestation of how meaningful governance has eluded the people thereby leading to increased crime rate and insecurity. Some school of thoughts would argue that poverty exists because of the inadequacy of government and the system we live in. And I would agree, and if we must tell ourselves the truth, those governments should bury their heads in shame because they have failed woefully. .

The minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali is also culpable in the Zamfara trajectory in my opinion. As a start, it is most despicable that the home state of the defence minister has been bedevilled with security challenges.

He was appointed an acting director, military training. And that is the man that was so selected as defence minister.

Despite the intervention of the armed forces, there seems to be no headway in Zamfara.

In all of these, I think there is more to the drama in Zamfara state. The power struggle, the money, the control of political structures and resources, the quest for relevance and many others have made the Zamfara case different.

This is also despite the military operations like Operation Sharan Daji and Operation Whirl stroke II and others. Interestingly, one would have expected that since the defence minister is from Zamfara, he ought to have extended all the necessary support to the Armed Forces in securing lives and properties.

But from what I have gathered, it appears the military has not enjoyed that support from the defence minister especially when it comes to military interventions in the state for reasons best known to him.

While it is okay to fight political battles, the killings in Zamfara must stop. And those in positions of authority that have in one way or the other through their actions and inactions contributed to the degradation of human lives in Zamfara state should bury their heads in shame.

By Idoko Ainoko

Ainoko wrote this piece from Kaduna.