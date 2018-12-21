Badeh’s killing: Emulate Army, lead the investigation, security expert tells Airforce

By Evelyn Usman

President of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON) Dr. Ona Ekhomu has called on the Directorate of Air Provost of the Nigerian Air Force, to borrow a leaf from the Nigerian Army, by leading the investigation of what he described as apparent assassination of former Chief of Defense Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh.

Recall that late Badeh was shot dead by unknown gunmen, at Tudu- Uku, along Gigata- Keffi road, while returning from his farm, Tuesday.

His driver was also shot, while one his friends, whose identity was unknown, was abducted by the assailants.

Reacting to the murder, Ekhomu in a statement issued yesterday, in Lagos, said “the fact that ACM Badeh was a former head of the Air Force Community means that the commitment of Air Provost detectives will be greater in the hunt for the perpetrators.

“The Directorate of Air Provost should emulate the dogged determination and investigative skill which the Nigerian Army displayed in unravelling the assassination of Major General Idris Alkali (Rtd) in Plateau State”

Describing the killing as an act of targeted violence which “involved good pre-operational intelligence, surprise, speed and lethal violence for effectiveness” he urged detectives to revisit the crime scene and search for physical evidence such as bullet casings and any other items of property that might have been left behind by the assassins.

He said “they executed an ambush on the general and his security detail. The goal of this close-quarter combat tactic was to overwhelm a superior force and leave the crime scene before reinforcements arrived.

“Ambush is one of the oldest but lethal tactic of warfare. In Gen. Badeh’s attack, the targeted violence resulted in an assassination, a kidnap and several casualties.

“They were obviously on a mission to kill the General. So it wasn’t bandits who were operating on that notorious stretch of the highway.

“The killers must have learned that the general frequented his farm, they must have monitored him to know the routes and times he travelled to Keffi, the composition of his protective detail. Given the amount of surveillance conducted by the killers, there must be observable evidence out there that can be used to nab them and bring them to book, he added.

“This murder mystery must be resolved and the family must get closure”, he added.