Badeh’s family denies media report that wife, children staying away from burial

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THERE are growing concerns on the circumstances surrounding last Tuesday’s murder of the former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex, given that all his four security aides who were with him at the time were left unhurt.

But his driver was not lucky as he was reportedly shot in the hand just as his farm manager, identified only as Engr. Joel was taken away by the alleged assassins.

It was gathered that the former Chief of Air Staff was the only one killed by the unknown gunmen Tuesday, on Keffi-Abuja Road.

Speaking to Vanguard, yesterday, at the deceased Abuja house, 2, Nelson Mandela Street, Asokoro, a family member, who did not want his name in print, said the killing of their brother was a clear case of assassination given the circumstance under which it happened.

“From what we have seen so far, it’s a clear case of assassination,” he said.

He condemned media report, which insinuated that the wife and children of the late Defence Chief abroad will likely not turn up for his burial to evade arrest and denial of subsequent return by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

“There’s no truth in what the media reported. In fact, as I speak to you, the wife is on her way to Nigeria. We are in pain and we beg that we be allowed to mourn our beloved brother in peace,” he said.

Also speaking to Vanguard, one of the early mourners and Senator representing Adamant North, Binta Masi, condemned the killing.

He said it was an indication no one was safe in the country.

She said:”The demise of Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh came to us as a shock, it is rather unfortunate. Our shock is that such thing happened to a person of his repute in the security force.

“For a former Chief of Defence Staff and a Chief of Air Staff to be assassinated in such a manner is rather unfortunate.

“It is with great heart that we are all here to mourn him and to condole with the family. He stands like a big brother and uncle to me. The last time we spoke was before my primary election and he gave me some words of encouragement that he was solidly behind me only for me to hear the shocking news.

“It’s painful but as human, every living being is wearing that garment only that we don’t know when our time will come and how.

“Unfortunately, Nigeria is facing some security challenges and the one I could not find joy is that after killing the man, what’s the point kidnapping his farm manager and only God knows what will happen to such a person.

“But no matter what we will do, he’s gone and we pray that God should grant the family, Nigerian Air Force and the airmen all the fortitude to bear this great loss.

“Most especially, as a constituent of mine from Adamawa North Senatorial Zone, he is one person that the people of Mubi North and most especially Vimtim area will remember. He did a lot for the state by even bringing the Air Force school to the state and had a lot of development that he did to his credit when he was alive.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of dignitaries were at the deceased’s Abuja home yesterday, on condolence visits.