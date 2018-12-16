Ayade lauds Lafarge over poverty alleviation, job creation

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has expressed happiness over the contributions made by Lafarge cement Company towards the reduction of the high rate of unemployment /poverty among youths in the state.

Ayade made the expression on Sunday during Lafarge 2018 Community Day celebration at Mfamosing, Akamkpa LGA of the state stressing that the cement giant has added value to the economy of the state by creating jobs as well as alleviating poverty in the state.

Ayade who was represented by his Special Adviser on Administration, Mr Mark Obi, said the government and people of Cross River were very delighted with Lafarge Holcim for all their contributions to the economy of the state.