Ayade deserves second term – Chief Ukorebi Ukorebi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and veteran grassroots politics, Chief Ukorebi Ukorebi who has enjoyed a low profile for over 15 years in Calabar, Cross River state.

The Odupkani born Chief Ukorebi spoke on Tuesday in Odupkani Local Government headquarters at an event for party members within Odupkani, Akpabuyo, Bakassi and Calabar South federal constituencies.

The event was an endorsement event, which is ongoing in the state and spearheaded by State Deputy Governor Professor Ivara Esu and it is taking the form of town hall meetings for each federal constituency where leaders of the party and traditional leaders are gathered to endorse the governor.

In a formal motion to endorse and adopt Governor Ayade as their candidate of choice for second term in the 2019 governorship race in the state, the royal born noted that “whereas, many party stakeholders have spoken and even the traditional and royal fathers in the area have added their voice that Governor Ben Ayade is our one and only choice to continue as governor in 2019, I hereby move and be it moved that we the people of Odupkani, Akpabuyo, Bakassi and Calabar South Local Government Areas have endorsed Governor Ayade for second term in office. I so move.”

The town hall meeting/second-term endorsement event kicked off last week in Akamkpa Local Government headquarters for the people of Akamkpa/Biase federal constituency.

The third event will be for the people of Calabar Municipal Federal Constituency before moving to other federal constituencies across the state.

In his words, Chief Ukorebi said “it would be unfair for the Governor not to continue in office especially as his two predecessors had completed eight years each. Let us support him in his vision and aspirations so that we could move forward as a people. I greatly appeal that we should eschew unnecessary politicking and be seen to be fair.

“I am aware of the fact that many people are scheming to replace him, but let us look at it this way, if there were three tubers of yam, two persons had eaten one each and when it was my turn, you insist I should take half, who will you give the other half to?”

He further challenged members of the National Assembly of Efik extraction to speak out in the face of marginalisation and warned against timidity, selfishness and greed, saying “we need you to be shining light in Abuja, let our government at the national level know our plight and be your brother’s keeper.”

He, therefore, lauded the Cross River State government for adopting the Utomo Obong festival into State tourism calendar just like the carnival, leboku and northfest, adding that “with this, the Efik cultural heritage and tradition have been recognised as unique and as a matter of fact, the history of Nigeria will not be complete if one does not mention the history of the Efiks and the stool of the Obong of Calabar. I commend the federal government for recognising the Obong of Calabar as one of the first class traditional leaders in the country.”