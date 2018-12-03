AWCON Fallout: I’m not a machine, Oshoala speaks on poor showing

Super Falcons top striker, Asisat Oshoala has been speaking on her poor showing at the Africa Women Cup of Nations.

Oshoala a three time Africa woman footballer of the year award winner missed a glorious chance to seal victory for Nigeria from the spot, after Francisca Ordega was fouled in the box in the final game against Banyana Banyana of South Africa. Luckily Nigeria later won 4-3 penalty shoot-out.

The penalty miss by Oshoala was the climax of her catalog of misses in the tournament. Though she scored a hat-trick against Equatorial Guinea her overall showing did not impress her fans and teammates alike. “Concerning my flaws at the tournament, it was not my wish to miss the penalty.

“I’m saying this as a professional, this is football for you. It happens in one’s career, I wasn’t fixed and programmed like a machine not to make mistakes, i am human like everyone else.

“Even top stars like Messi, Ronaldo miss the target sometimes. All that was needed to be done at that time, was to encourage my team mates to fight to the end, that’s team spirit and bond shared between us.

“For the 2019 World Cup be rest assured we will give our best as expected of us and make Nigeria.”.