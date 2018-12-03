AWCON Fall-Out: Pinnick promises Super Falcons top notch preparations for France 2019

By Ben Efe

Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick has vowed to give the Super Falcons all the deserved attention, to ensure they prepare adequately for the FIFA Women World Cup next year in France.

The Super Falcons beat South Africa’s Banyana Banyana 4-3 last Saturday in Accra to lift their ninth Africa Women Cup of Nations title and also a hat-trick of titles after winning in 2014, 2016, and 2018. Pinnick stated that the Super Falcons wouldn’t be going to France to make up the numbers, but to make a strong impact and make Nigerian football fans proud.

“The Nigeria Football Federation will look for the resources to to give the team solid preparation. At France 2019, we will make a big impact at the FIFA World Cup and not simply go there to make up the number.”

Super Falcons midfielder, Francisca Ordega who was woman of the match in the final clash against South Africa also observed that the Nigeria women need to up their game at the World Cup and make Nigeria and Africa proud.

“It is a great feeling qualifying for the World Cup. But this time we need to show that we not just contented being Africa champions, we want to compete with the other top teams in the World and win.”