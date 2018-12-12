Australia hit by Mooy blow as injury rules star out of Asian Cup

Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy will miss the Asian Cup after the Huddersfield star was ruled out until February with a knee injury, the club announced on Wednesday.

Mooy suffered a tear to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee in the defeat at Arsenal on Saturday.

“After consulting a specialist on Tuesday, Aaron has been ruled out until February,” Huddersfield said in a statement.

“I’m gutted to be missing an important time for club and country,” Mooy said.

The 28-year-old’s absence will be a major blow for both the Socceroos and Huddersfield.

Australia will be aiming to retain the Asian Cup title they won in 2015 when they head to the United Arab Emirates for the latest edition of the tournament, which gets underway on January 5.

The Socceroos have been drawn to face Jordan, Syria and Palestine in Group B.

Mooy played a key role in Huddersfield’s successful attempt to avoid relegation from the Premier League last season.

He has been in fine form this term, scoring twice in his club’s 2-0 win at Wolves last month.

The Terriers are third bottom of the Premier League and sit two points from safety.