Atiku wishes Buhari happy birthday, says we are brothers from the same womb

On 6:54 pm by Idowu Bankole

I wish President Buhari happy birthday even as my family and I pray for long life for him. Despite the fact that we will meet at the polls soon, I very much affirm that we are brothers born from the womb of One Nigeria.
The presidential candidate of the people’s democratic party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in a tweet, wishes president Buhari a happy birthday. Atiku made it known via his verified twitter handle that Buhari is his brother from the same womb called Nigeria despite going to the polls in few months time.

Sources claim that the message Atiku sent to Buhari, is a clear indication that either party will abide by the outcome of the election results when the slug it out at the polls for the number one seat in Nigeria come 2019.

You will recall that ex-president jonathan, last night wished president Buhari a happy birthay, describing the president as a great achiever.


