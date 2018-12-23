ATIKU TAKES ON BUHARI ON CLAIMS: ‘Some projects have been abandoned and not completed’

…Apologise to Nigerians, PDP insists

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has punctured some of the claims made by Presudent Muhammadu Buhari during his budhet presentation to the joint session of the National Assembly last week.

He said some of the claims of project completion made by the President have since been discovered not to be correct in all materials particular.

Speaking through his Presidential Campaign Organization, he noted with consternation, the deliberate reliance on claims that were not correct by President Muhammadu Buhari in his budget presentation at the National Assembly, Wednesday, and demand his immediate apologies to Nigerians.

The statement, signed by Kola Ologbodiyan, Director, Media & Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, said “Nigerians and the international community were shocked as fact checks reveal that a large part of the claims made by Mr. President, particularly on projects he claimed to have completed, were (not true), apparently designed by the Buhari Presidency to mislead the nation and the world.

“The fact checks showed that most of the projects which Mr President claimed to have been completed do not have the littlest attention of his administration if they exist at all.

“Of particular reference is President Buhari’s claim that he has completed the Ugwashi-Uku Dam in Delta state; a claim, which casts a long shadow on his assertions, as the project has been abandoned since 2015.

“In fact, the Dam, which President Buhari said that he has completed, is overgrown with weeds, while the road leading to the complex has collapsed.

“The scenario is mostly the same in other capital projects, particularly those in remote parts of the country, which perhaps, our dear President thought Nigerians will not fact check on.

“This explained why federal lawmakers booed him during his budget presentation, a development that is unprecedented in our national history.

“Nigerians will recall that the PDP had always alerted that this (government) has nothing to offer Nigerians except lying, falsehood, deception, beguilement, intimidation, harassment, hunger, starvation and disobedience of court orders.

“The PPCO therefore charges President Buhari to apologize to Nigerians as well as get his handlers to turn a new leaf and save his reputation from further nose-diving within the few months he has in office as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.