Atiku/Obi ticket: Igbo youths laud Mbaka’s boldness

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki-The leadership of the coalition of Igbo groups, 49 affiliated Ohanaeze Youth Council, and other affiliations, has lauded the fiery priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka’s “boldness” in addressing what it described as “critical issues affecting the nation’s polity and the 2019 general election.”

The group said the priest’s statement concerning his position about President Buhari and Atiku Abubakar shows courage and fearlessness to say the truth at all times.

The group however urged the Peoples Democratic Party’s, PDP, Vice presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi to “re-strategise his campaign to avoid the party failing in the 2019 general election.”

The group made the comment in a statement jointly signed in Abakaliki by comrade Obinna Achionye and Rev Bobby Ezemonye, Deputy President General and Chairman of all Youth leaders, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council worldwide, respectively.

According to the statement, ”We met with the Worldwide leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council in Abakiliki today to appraise the state of the nation and deliberated extensively on the trending video of Mbaka and Peter Obi, and Gov Ganduje and Sen. Hope Uzodinma. We resolved as follows;

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, with her affiliated groups and Igbo groups, insist that Former Governor Peter Obi and PDP Vice Presidential Candidate’s embarrassment at Adoration Ministry is unfortunate and avoidable during the annual Adoration Ministry baarzar at Enugu but call on Obi to change strategy in approach to campaign issues especially not to repeat the electoral loss of 2015 Presidential election where he was the PDP campaign director for Entire Southern Nigeria, and South East produced poor results, and the last Anambra election where PDP came distance 3rd position.

“The coalition of Igbo groups and OYC agreed that Rev Mbaka’s fearless stand on both Peter Obi and Kano Gov, Ganduje to send messages to Atiku and President Buhari is in order.”

The group also said it “hails Sen. Hope Uzodinma’s stand,” and that “it will help Ndigbo to take firm decisions on where Igbo votes will go and the coalition and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide will make our decision known after Mbaka declares his Prophecy on 31st December night, as we will declare where to vote after our consultations with Agitators by January 2019.”

“The attention of the Coalition of Igbo groups and affiliated Oyc groups, on the attempted but fruitless efforts of some dissidents in Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths to deceive the public over those involved in forgery cases and corruption allegations to sweep the forgery cases under the carpet will be resisted and exposed, as those involved will be exposed.”

“The coalition will petition the IG of Police and make public the evidence of the forgery cases to public before going to Court. We therefore pass a vote of Confidence on the fearless and bold leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council led by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and laud his leadership style.”

“We call for calm in this festive period and urge the security agents, especially the military, to be friendly with Ndigbo, and we have set up machinery to assist the security agents to curb crime and kidnapping during this period. We laud the South East Governor’s for Curbing crime this period.”

Others who jointly signed the statement were: Dr Helen Ogbonnaya, President, South East Women Professionals, Mr. Chidera Uduocha President, Igbo Students movement, and Mazi Okemiri Alex, President World Igbo Youth Council.