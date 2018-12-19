Atiku group says PDP candidate’ll defeat hunger

By Esther Onyegbula

A pressure group, All Voters for Atiku 2019, Lagos State chapter, has called on Nigerians to cast their votes for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, saying the PDP candidate would eliminate hunger in Nigeria.

The state coordinator of the forum, Mr. Barnabas Oyowe, said this at a function to commence its mobilsation for Atiku in Lagos.

He said “ Nigeria needs Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to revamp the economy and eradicate unprecedented hunger in the country. We believe he is the only aspirant that has the boldness, the financial capacity and wealth of experience to take the country out of the mess the APC government has thrown the country into.”

Speaking earlier, Publicity Secretary of the group, Dr. Benjamin Onolo, said: “We have not received any money from anybody to support Alhaji Abubakar. We see him as the only aspirant that is viable.”