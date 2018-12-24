Breaking News
Translate

Atiku Busted:Widow of slain soldier says he didn’t phone her

On 2:00 pmIn News, Politics by TonyComments

The wife of the late Lt. Col Ibrahim Sakaba, has denied claims by the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, that he spoke with her on the phone.

Atiku Abubakar

President Buhari and the confessions of A housewife – Atiku’s aide, Shaibu

Late Sakaba was one of the 44 soldiers killed by Boko Haram insurgents during an attack on 157 Task Force Battalion in Metele, Borno State last month,

Atiku had claimed on Twitter @Atiku on Sunday that he spoke with the widow of the late soldier,

He wrote:  “This Christmas I urge all Nigerians to spare a thought for our military on the frontlines of the war on terror.

“I had cause to telephone Lt. Col. Ibrahim Sakaba’s widow this Yuletide. I am touched by her devotion and love for her husband who paid the supreme sacrifice for Nigeria.”

The PUNCH however reported on Monday that the widow, Seun, who spoke to their correspondent, said that she never received any call from Atiku.

She claimed Atiku lied, saying: “Why the lies? I have not received any call from Atiku please,” she said.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.