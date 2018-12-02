Atiku appoints crisis comm expert, Shaibu as SA on public communication

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Sunday evening named a Crisis Communication expert, Mr. Phrank Shaibu as his Special Assistant on Public Communications & Strategy.

His appointment is contained in a statement issued in Abuja by Atiku’s Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe.

The statement said Mr. Shaibu will be expected to engage robustly with the Nigerian public throughout the period of electioneering campaigns which kicks off in Sokoto State on Monday (tomorrow).

“Through robust engagement with the Nigerian public, Shaibu is expected to project Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s vision for Nigeria and his action plan to achieve it as encapsulated in his policy document, TheAtikuPlan,” the statement said.

Shaibu, a Crisis Communication expert of note has extensive experience spanning two decades, having served as Media Consultants to former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan; Adviser to former Governor Ibrahim Idris of kogi State and Chief Communications Manager to former Kogi State Governor, Idris Wada of Kogi State Wada.