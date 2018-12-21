Atiku already dividing Nigeria even not yet elected president – Miyetti Allah

…Says they’re not killers

…Says Buhari has nothing to do with herdsmen



By Anthony Ogbonna

The National Coordinator of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Garus Gololo, has said that the association is disappointed in the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, saying the former vice president has already started dividing Nigeria even though he is yet to be elected the president of the country.

Judiciary and challenge of funding

Miyetti Allah gave the statement in Benue State on Thursday where it said Atiku will further divide Nigeria if he eventually emerges the president of Nigeria.

Gololo was reacting to a statement by the Presidential campaign Spokesman, Atiku media organisation, Mr. Phrank Shaibu who had said few days ago that Nigeria will witness more killings of farmers by herdsmen should the country re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The Miyetti Allah association decried the statement and said it was disappointed in Atiku for making such statement which it described as inciting.

The cattle breeders group also faulted Atiku, saying President Buhari has nothing to do with herdsmen and that its members are not killers.

According to him, “We Fulani herdsmen are not killers and before Buhari came to power, there were crisis between farmers and herders in Benue, Tarawa, Nasarawa, Adamawa and some other states.

“I am disappointed in Atiku because he had already divided Nigeria even when he has not come to power. Buhari has nothing to do with herdsmen, he is a Nigerian and it is the people of Nigeria that voted him into power and l believe they will still vote him again in 2019.”

“Nigerians should ask Atiku about the N68.8bn proceeds from NEPA which he sold when he superintended over the privatisation process of the then NEPA.

“People should talk about the power plants or the money he raised from the sale of that public asset. As far as I am concerned, Atiku is not a credible candidate to contest the coming presidential election in Nigeria because he is so sentimental and if they vote him in as president, he would divide Nigeria the more.

“So, for us Fulanis, we are not killers, neither are we criminals nor kidnappers and President Buhari has nothing to do with herdsmen. It is the people of Nigeria who voted Buhari in 2015 and they will still vote him .The crisis between farmers and herdsmen is a common thing everywhere across the world it is not peculiar to Nigeria.”

Gololo asked the PDP presidential candidate if herdsmen were responsible for killings when he was a vice president