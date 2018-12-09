ASUU warns of imminent anarchy in UNILAG over alleged Pro-Chancellor autocratic rule

..Decries antics to scuttle ongoing strike

By Dayo Adesulu

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, University of Lagos, UNILAG chapter has warned of imminent anarchy in the institution over an alleged Pro-Chancellor’s autocratic handling of the school.

It also decried the alleged antics of the Pro-Chancellor to scuttle the ongoing ASUU strike through divide and rule mechanism.

Chairman, ASUU-UNILAG in a release sent to my WhatsApp and signed by the ASUU Lagos Zone chapter chair, Professor Olusiji Sowande said: “The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the University of Lagos Governing Council, Dr. Wale Babalaki, SAN, activities since assumption of office are best described as autocratic, meddlesome and dictatorial.”

He said: “For example, he not only brooks no opposition during Council meetings because of his over bloated sense of personal importance and intellectual capability.

“He acted like an Imperial Majesty by ordering the reinstatement of the Director of Sports, contrary to the recommendations of a Senate Committee set up to investigate the various cases of malfeasance against the Director of Sports.

“In addition, the Pro-Chancellor tyrannically ordered the seal- off of an apartment allocated to the immediate past Registrar of the University, without any humane consideration for the family of that person, who has right to respect for her person and family.

“Contrary to extant laws and established traditions of the University, the Pro-Chancellor illegally called a “Town Hall Meeting” on the 26th of September 2018 with the Non Academic Staff of the University and on the same day overreached his mandate and legal limits as a political appointee by addressing the University Senate in violation of the academic autonomy of the University.

“The latest in the Pro-Chancellor’s antics is his letter to Deans and Head of Departments inviting them to a meeting on the 11th of December 2018. This represents another violation of the University norm and a rabid desire to scuttle the ongoing strike action by our Union.

“This meeting is calculated at instigating disaffection, division, discord and disharmony amongst the generality of staff in the University. This is, to say the least, undignifying of a Pro-Chancellor in the University that is often touted as the University of First Choice and the Nation’s Pride”

“In view of the foregoing illegal and untoward activities of an individual whose professional calling is the defense of law and order, but who has suddenly turned a meddlesome interloper, an unrepentant law breaker, who lacks the value of intellectual humility and respect for contending views, our Union wishes to put the general public and well-meaning Nigerians on notice that the continuation of Dr. Wale Babalakin as the Pro-Chancellor represents present and future danger to the existence of the University of Lagos.

“Our union shall vehemently resist this real threat to well-being of our University.

Consequently, should there be a breakdown of law and order on account of our resistance in the University of Lagos, whether now or in the foreseeable future, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin SAN, should be held singularly and squarely responsible.”