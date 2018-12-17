ASUP: Strike continues as polytechnic lecturers’ meeting with govt deadlocked

The meeting between the federal government and the Academic Staff of Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) on Monday ended in deadlock as both parties did not reach an agreement.

The meeting which began at about 11 a.m. at the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja was chaired by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Sunny Echono.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the five hours meeting, the National President of ASUP, Usman Duste, said it was impossible to end the strike as the issues in contention had not been resolved.

FG, ASUU meeting inconclusive says Ogunyemi

He said a date will be communicated to the union by the federal government team for further negotiations.

“We have met with the government officials and we have discussed the issues thoroughly and it is not possible for us to resolve the strike in the meeting,”

he said.

According to him, all the issued were discussed but not resolved.

“We have the issue of NEEDS assessment, we have the issue of the scheme of service, and the issue of non-payment of salaries in state-owned institutions, and then we have the issue of victimised members. So these are the major issues and there are others,” he said.

”We have agreed on a date but will conclude by Friday. The meeting can’t definitely be before Christmas.”

“Prepare for long strike” ASUU tells members

The official said the polytechnic lecturers were not influenced by their university counterparts, ASUU, who have been on strike since November 4.

”Because ASUU is on strike doesn’t mean we can’t go on our own. These are two different things and I believe we are doing the right thing,” he said.

“If you are following the trend, you will see that we have had several engagements with the government and they have made several appeals. And so now, we have decided to embark on the strike. So whether it is right or not, it depends on the environment”.