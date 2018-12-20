Association awards 10 indigent families N50,000 educational fund

By Elizabeth Uwandu

About 10 families recently got an educational endowment fund of N50,000 from Erhurun Uneme Development Association, Lagos branch.

Speaking at the event that saw the association celebrated its end of year party, Mr Peter Balogun, chairman of the group, said the association was basically geared towards caring for its members interest and to support development course in their host community.

According to Balogun, “ This association basically exists for two reasons; one is to cater for members interest, secondly and more importantly is to get members to contribute in various ways to the development of our community”.

“We have come together today to celebrate the journey so far with members having accomplished our yearly obligation to the community with the Presentation of Educational Materials. That is why about 10 families who are members of the Association but are in need of education support received the sum of N50,000 each from the Association Education Support Trust Fund.” Erhueun Uneme Development chairman said.

At the event that saw some deserving members being conferred with award of excellence, Hon. Peter Akpatason , special guest at the event expressed delight over the association’s pursuit of educational prowess of her members.

“ I am very delighted at what I am seeing , although I am not surprise anyway, I have always seen Erhurun Uneme Development Association as a model worthy of emulation.

“ Today is something else, very unique and well-organized. I want to advice those beneficiaries to judiciously use the money for the purpose for which they have been released”. Hon. Akpatason said.